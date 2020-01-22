|
Age 102 of St. Anthony Park Passed away January 20, 2020 Born on the family farm in Appleton, MN on October 16, 1917. Long-time member at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; 7 sisters; 2 brothers and son-in-law, Floyd Bedbury. Survived by her son, Bruce and daughter, Janet Pankonin; grand children, Christopher (Stephanie) and Aaron (Charity); great grandchildren, Carlie Pankonin, Auden and Amelie Pankonin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service 1 PM Friday, January 24 (visitation 12-1 PM) at LYNGBLOMSTEN CARE CENTER, 1415 Almond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Lyngblomsten Care Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lyngblomsten Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020