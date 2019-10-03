Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Columbia Heights Chapel
4101 Central Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55421
(763) 789-4436
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Washburn-Mcreavy Columbia Heights Chapel
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Washburn-Mcreavy Columbia Heights Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna EDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna EDD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna EDD Obituary
(Johnson) Edna Sybil Age 104 Passed away on September 29, 2019 at Suite Living in Vadnais Heights, MN. She was predeceased by her husband, Rangner K. "Rags" Edd; parents Emanuel and Inga (Melhus) Johnson; sister Borghild Nordin. Survived by children, Lorena Palm (Judy Hunter), Jon (Clara), Kenneth, Sheldon (Linda); 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 100's of students from the years teaching in the White Bear Lake, Bemidji, Solway and International Falls School systems. Memorial service Sunday 1pm, October 6 with visitation 1 hour prior to the serrice at Washburn-Mcreavy Columbia Heights Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Edna's honor. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Bemidji MN in the summer of 2020. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Columbia Hts Chapel 763-789-4436 4101 Central Ave. NE
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now