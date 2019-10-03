|
|
(Johnson) Edna Sybil Age 104 Passed away on September 29, 2019 at Suite Living in Vadnais Heights, MN. She was predeceased by her husband, Rangner K. "Rags" Edd; parents Emanuel and Inga (Melhus) Johnson; sister Borghild Nordin. Survived by children, Lorena Palm (Judy Hunter), Jon (Clara), Kenneth, Sheldon (Linda); 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 100's of students from the years teaching in the White Bear Lake, Bemidji, Solway and International Falls School systems. Memorial service Sunday 1pm, October 6 with visitation 1 hour prior to the serrice at Washburn-Mcreavy Columbia Heights Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Edna's honor. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Bemidji MN in the summer of 2020. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Columbia Hts Chapel 763-789-4436 4101 Central Ave. NE
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 3, 2019