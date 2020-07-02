1/1
Edna Mae (DeMars) KOSTUCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary of the Lake Church, WBL, MN. Masks required. Mass will also be live streamed at www.stmarys-wbl.org. Edna loved music, dancing, and babysitting. She spent quiet moments in prayer & lived to help others. Her greatest joys were spending time with family, gardening & baking - most beloved being her banana bread & deviled eggs! Edna is survived by Gerald Kostuch; children: Brian (Lisa) Kostuch, Dan Kostuch, Lisa (Todd) Spreck, and Janelle (Bart) Tessier; grandchildren: Kyle Flaherty; Becky Kostuch; Devyn, Brooke, Madalyn, and Austin Tessier; siblings, Doris DesMarais, Leona Summers, and Richard DeMars. Preceded in death by parents Emil and Cecelia DeMars; siblings: Roland DeMars, Edmund DeMars, Vivian Wilson, Gordon DeMars, Corinne Dehmer, Leon DeMars, LaVerna VanKeuren and Beatrice May. Memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Church or your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved