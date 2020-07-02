Age 85 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary of the Lake Church, WBL, MN. Masks required. Mass will also be live streamed at www.stmarys-wbl.org
. Edna loved music, dancing, and babysitting. She spent quiet moments in prayer & lived to help others. Her greatest joys were spending time with family, gardening & baking - most beloved being her banana bread & deviled eggs! Edna is survived by Gerald Kostuch; children: Brian (Lisa) Kostuch, Dan Kostuch, Lisa (Todd) Spreck, and Janelle (Bart) Tessier; grandchildren: Kyle Flaherty; Becky Kostuch; Devyn, Brooke, Madalyn, and Austin Tessier; siblings, Doris DesMarais, Leona Summers, and Richard DeMars. Preceded in death by parents Emil and Cecelia DeMars; siblings: Roland DeMars, Edmund DeMars, Vivian Wilson, Gordon DeMars, Corinne Dehmer, Leon DeMars, LaVerna VanKeuren and Beatrice May. Memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Church or your favorite charity
.