Beloved Dad, Grandpa, GGPA Age 93, of St. Paul, died on March 4, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Helen; sisters, Bernice & Ann; brothers, Joe & Stan. Survived by his loving daughters, Mary Kay (Ron) Schneider, Carol (Dave) Wright, Diane (Martin) Wirtz; also survived by his grandchildren, Jay Schneider, Tami (Jon) Murray, Lindsay (Mike) Clear, Kyle Wright, Marty (Cati) Wirtz and Katie (Jacob) Campana; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Ed was a 44-year employee of the Burlington Northern Railroad. He was proud of his WWII service as a Cpl. in the Marine Corp and past 4th District Commander of the V.F.W. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 10:30AM at HOLY CHILDHOOD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1435 Midway Parkway, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to mass at church. Private family interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the or Disabled American Veterans. A special Thank You to the caring staff of The Alton Memory Care & Our Lady of Peace Hospice. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019