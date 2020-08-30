Loving Father, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa Age 91 of Maplewood. Preceded in death by wife, Lucille C.; baby daughter, Susie. Survived by children, Lu Frits (Robin), Bob (Phung), Steve, Ken (Nan), Dave (Nancy), Barb Wemeier (Gary) & Ruth (Joe) Langevin; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; many other loving relatives and friends. Graduated from St. Agnes High School, Korean War Vet. Retired Photographer from 3M in 1987 after 38 years of service. Many hobbies including hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycling, spending time with grandkids and great grandkids. Private Family Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com