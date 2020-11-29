1/1
Edward B. KUNTZ
Age 86 of Pine City, MN Passed away November 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents John Kuntz, Eleanor (Don) Patwell; daughter Lynette. After high school he enlisted and served in the US Navy, he was a longtime member of the American Legion Post. Ed wore many hats in his lifetime; working for Univac (Unisys), Compten (NCR), owned a plant nursery, built garages for Sussel homes, owned and drove tractor trailer, and was the proprietor of Palmdale Tap and Grill Almelund, MN. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. Ed had many hobbies; beer and wine making, stamp collecting, Vikings football, attending auctions and tinkering with things. He was a kind, gentle loving man. He will be missed by his sons Martin (Lori) and Michael (Tammy); daughter Barbara (Gordon) Rehbein; grandchildren Jeremiah McCormick, Victoria, AshLeigh, Nicholas, Jessie (Dawn) Rehbein, Jonathon, Justin (Deanna) Rehbein, Michael Jr. (Rose), Jacob (Danielle): great-grandchildren Hunter and Riley McCormick, Alex, J.D. and Natalie Rehbein, Seth, Aubrianna, Evelyn and Ellery Rehbein, Hattie Kuntz; and many, many friends. A special thank you for the care and friendship Ed received at Lakeside Medical Rehab in Pine City over the last few years. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Celebration of life will be held in the spring.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
