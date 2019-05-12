Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Time of Sharing
SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Edward BLEES Obituary
Age 96 of White Bear Lake Formerly of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully May 8, 2019. Survived by children: Jim (Joan), Bob (Gracia), Tom (Nicole), Dave (D'Ett), Mary (Ron), Patrick (Karrie); 15 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by Kitty, the love of his life, to whom he was married for 70 years. Time of Sharing Thursday (5/16) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
