Age 96 of White Bear Lake Formerly of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully May 8, 2019. Survived by children: Jim (Joan), Bob (Gracia), Tom (Nicole), Dave (D'Ett), Mary (Ron), Patrick (Karrie); 15 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by Kitty, the love of his life, to whom he was married for 70 years. Time of Sharing Thursday (5/16) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019