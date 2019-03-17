|
Died February 18, 2019 Age 93, of Falcon Heights An open house/memorial will be held at Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville at Lexington, 2680 Lexington Ave, Roseville, MN on March 23 from 1–4PM with a short service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations: Falcon Heights United Church of Christ Foundation, 1795 Holton St., Falcon Heights, MN, 55113. Thanks for all the support, assistance and loving care from the wonderful Cherrywood staff and the caregivers from Allina Hospice. 651-631-2727
