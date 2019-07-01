Home

Edward E. ERLANDSON Obituary
Age 95 of North St. Paul/Mahtomedi Passed away June 29, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Edward T. and Emma; wife, Gretchen; son, Roger; 2 brothers, John and Harold; 2 sisters, Mildred and Shirley. Survived by son, David (Susan); grandchildren, Stephanie (Brendan Epstein), Katie Aasgaard (Scott) and John (Laura); brother, Gerald (Selma); and many beloved nephews, nieces and friends. Ed grew up on a farm in Rapidan, MN and lived there until he entered the Army. He served during WWII in the Pacific, with stops in Saipan, Okinawa, and Tokyo. After returning from the war he graduated from Mankato State and began teaching. While teaching in Houston, MN he met Gretchen Perso and they were married on June 13, 1953 in La Crosse, WI. They started their life together in St. James, MN, where both taught in primary education. In 1956 Ed took a position as a chemist at 3M where he began a career that lasted over 30 years. Ed was an avid gardener and a dedicated family man. He will be deeply missed. Funeral Service Wednesday (7/3) 11:00 AM at ST. MARK'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2499 N. Helen St. (Door 7W), North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 1, 2019
