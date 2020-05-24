October 23, 1947 — May 16, 2020 Age 72, of Apple Valley, MN Ed died peacefully at home from pneumonia. He was born in St. Paul and graduated from Sibley High School in 1965. He served in the US Air Force from 1965 through 1969 in England and in the Air Force Reserves from 1969 to 1971. When Ed returned home after his military service, he graduated from what was then St. Paul TVI, completing the certificate program for Painting and Decorating. He took over his dad's painting business, Lane Decorators, and later partnered in the Lane-Tholey Decorators firm. In August, 1985, Ed was hit by a truck and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, which became the defining event in his life. He continued to deal with the many physical and personal challenges of living with a brain injury for the rest of his life, maintaining a sense of humor through it all. The most important pursuit in Ed's life was his job and he continued to work every day that he could, complaining when he couldn't go to work on holidays. He participated in the sheltered employment program at ProAct, Inc. in Eagan for the last 17 years. He enjoyed cribbage, bingo, movies, dining out, attending St. Paul Saints games, fishing, and professional wrestling, especially Friday Night Smackdown. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Marge and Wes Lane. He is survived by: two children, Sean Lane (Jonni Metz-Lonetree) and Antoinette Lane; three sisters, Peggy Lane, Wendy Lane (Judith Fairbrother), and Shannon Lane; five grandchildren, Catrina Lane, Cora Lane, Osten Lane, Deven Lane, and Vince Lane; his niece, Alicia Lane; and family friend, Gil Reyes. Thanks to all of the caring staff at Howry Residential Services and Heritage House who have loved and cared for Ed for 17 years, especially Shannon Haugland, his friend, advocate and primary caregiver. Ed's family will have a private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.