Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa & Friend Passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Preceded in death by his son Ted. Survived by his best friend and loving wife Kris; son Michael; stepdaughter Heather Parish; stepson Christopher Parish (Danielle); grandchildren Jack and Amanda Pendergast and their mother Tracy, Connor and James Parish, Adam Idhe, Heather Pendergast; sister- in-law Raandi Nelsen, brother-in-law Jorn Nelsen (Elaine Hennen). Ed was born on December 10, 1938 in Springfield, MA and grew up in Farmington, CT. After serving 4 years in the US Air Force he graduated from U of Hartford. He was an Investment Officer at the Hartford Insurance before he moved to Minnesota and served as Senior Vice President of Fixed Income Investments at the St. Paul Companies (now Travelers) from 1977-2002. Past board member of: St. Paul Investment Services – Ltd. London, Seaboard Surety Company of New York, John Nuveen Company, and White Bear Yacht Club. Ed was a member of: Insurance Investment Officers Group, Society of Municipal Analysts, and Twin Cities Society of Security Analysts. In the civic area Ed was past board member of: F.R. Bigelow Foundation, Mardag Foundation, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Society and Lakewood Community College Trust. Ed loved to travel throughout the U.S. visiting National Parks in his Corvette convertible, downhill skiing at Deer Valley, golfing with his buddies at White Bear Yacht Club and Hole in the Wall in Naples, FL, snowmobiling, dancing to rock n roll, and relaxing at Ruth Lake with his family. Ed will be remembered as a true gentleman, kind and caring; loved and respected by all those that knew him. A special thank you to Jason Curry, Ed's caregiver. Memorials to: Como Friends, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, MN 55103 or Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Private family service. Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Ed's Life will be held in the Spring.