Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH
7825 Bailey Rd
Woodbury, MN
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH
7825 Bailey Rd.
Woodbury, MN
Edward Harry MEYER Obituary
Age 82, of Stillwater, MN went to heaven on May 16, 2019. Edward was born in rural New Prague, MN to Harry and Lillie (Grassman) Meyer on December 14, 1936. He graduated from New Prague High School in 1954. He attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN and graduated in 1958. He taught elementary school in the inner city of Milwaukee, WI and in Jefferson, WI. In 1969, he became professor of music at Dr. Martin Luther College. He received the Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Iowa. He retired from Martin Luther College in 2001 and moved to Stillwater, MN. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Radsek) Meyer, and his children, Thomas (Nancy) Meyer, Rachel (Richard) Kyllo, John (Heidi) Meyer, and Amy (Joda) Schaumberg and fourteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nola Retka. Service Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00AM with visitation beginning at 9:30AM at SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7825 Bailey Rd., Woodbury. Interment Friedens Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery New Prague, MN. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
