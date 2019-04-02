Pioneer Press Obituaries
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Edward J. BIFULK DDS

Edward J. BIFULK DDS Obituary
Age 89 Passed away peacefully at his home in Carlsbad, CA on March 29, 2019. Edward married Delores (Lol) Johnson Bifulk and raised three boys - Phillip J. Bifulk (deceased), Eddie Bifulk and Matthew Bifulk; 4 grand children, Madyson Talia (Perpich) Bifulk, Noah J. Bifulk, Nate R. Bifulk and Lucie M. Bifulk. Edward was a graduate of St Thomas College and earned his dental degree at the University of Minnesota. He fought courageously throughout the Korean War. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, husband and friend. He lived a long, full life and in his later years found great friendship in Scott Nelson. Visitation 4-7:30 PM Friday, April 5 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Private family burial.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
