Age 89 Passed away peacefully at his home in Carlsbad, CA on March 29, 2019. Edward married Delores (Lol) Johnson Bifulk and raised three boys - Phillip J. Bifulk (deceased), Eddie Bifulk and Matthew Bifulk; 4 grand children, Madyson Talia (Perpich) Bifulk, Noah J. Bifulk, Nate R. Bifulk and Lucie M. Bifulk. Edward was a graduate of St Thomas College and earned his dental degree at the University of Minnesota. He fought courageously throughout the Korean War. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, husband and friend. He lived a long, full life and in his later years found great friendship in Scott Nelson. Visitation 4-7:30 PM Friday, April 5 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Private family burial.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019