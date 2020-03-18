|
Age 81 Born in Cloquet, Minnesota on August 19, 1938, called Home to be with his Savior on March 16, 2020 in Little Canada, MN. Graduated from Atwater High School, Homecoming King in 1956. Proudly served in the US Army from 1957-1959 and worked for BNSF railroad for 37 years. Happily married to his beloved wife Pam, on June 14, 1986. Ed was known for his work ethic, gentle spirit, wonderful sense of humor and willingness to help anyone. He turned mere strangers into friends everywhere he went, especially those holding babies. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew and loved him. He leaves behind numerous pieces of his beautiful wood craftsmanship and memories of his breathtaking gardens. Preceded in death by parents, Ammie and Myrtle Bryant; sisters, Elizabeth and Arlene; and brother, Bill (Barbara) Bryant. Survived by wife, Pam; children, Anthony "Tony" (Jerene) Briant, Brett Briant (Jess), Danielle (Mike) Julkowski; step-daughters, Sheri Carlson, Mychelle (David) Tieszen, Dawn Orth (Chris Hiney), and Tammy Forsberg; grandchildren, David, Nikia, Jenna, Genny, Bethany, Samantha, Ariel, Johnny, Matthew, Serena, Michael, Janie, Trent; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Lenny Briant (Judy); sisters, Marie Anderson, Donna (Rich) Carver. Celebration of Life 11AM Saturday, March 21st at Maranatha Assembly of God, 24799 Forest Boulevard N, Forest Lake, with visitation starting one hour prior. Interment 11:30 AM Monday, March 23rd at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 18, 2020