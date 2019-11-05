Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward BUEHLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. BUEHLMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. BUEHLMAN Obituary
Age 97 Of Maplewood Preceded in death by loving wife Elaine, mother, father and brothers. Survived by nieces & nephews. P.T. Boater WWII USN; 20 years with St. Paul Police (Retired); lifetime member of American Legion Post 449, VFW Ham's Post and Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Visitation Thursday, November 7th from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please give memorials to St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation or the St. Paul Police Historical Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -