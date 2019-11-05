|
Age 97 Of Maplewood Preceded in death by loving wife Elaine, mother, father and brothers. Survived by nieces & nephews. P.T. Boater WWII USN; 20 years with St. Paul Police (Retired); lifetime member of American Legion Post 449, VFW Ham's Post and Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Visitation Thursday, November 7th from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please give memorials to St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation or the St. Paul Police Historical Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019