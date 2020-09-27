June 21, 1924 - Sept. 13, 2020 3M Retiree Edward Palmer, age 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Little Canada on Sept. 13. Edward grew up in St. Paul, served his country in WWII in Africa and Italy, worked his way up to Quality Control Supervisor at 3M before retiring after 41 years of service. He will be remembered by family and friends for his various hobbies. Ed loved playing golf and camping with his wife, Dora, and children. After retiring, Ed and Dora would travel to all 50 States, Mexico, Europe and the Caribbean. His favorite hobby was woodworking. He was a master-class woodworker designing and making intricate pieces of furniture, display pieces, delicate jewelry boxes and wall art, expending hours of time making sure the outcome was perfect. By any standards, he was a brilliant man with a constant twinkle in his eye, quick to smile and a humble spirit that gained him lifelong friendships. Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dora; parents, Peter & Anna; brothers, Joseph & Peter; brother and sister-in-law, Rolly & Diane Leuzinger; and son-in-law, Raebern Hitchcock. He is survived by his daughter, Judy Hitchcock; son, John (Kris) Palmer; granddaughter, Sara (Dylan) Romanoski; grandson, Andy Palmer; great-grandson, Travis Palmer; step-grandchildren, Loretta (Jeff) Carlson, Edward (Susan) Hitchcock, Ray (Tyanne) Hitchcock, and their families; several nieces & nephews, and many friends. Due to concerns for family & friends a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with interment at Ft. Snelling.