Edward J. STADLER
Husband, Father Grandfather, Brother Born in 1934, a dedicated engineer and a man known all his life for his Christian faith, Edward went to join his Lord and Savior on July 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kathleen; brothers Gerald (Marsha) Stadler and Richard (Cheryl) Stadler; children Elaine (Jeff) Kannas, Philip Stadler, Frederick Stadler and Ana (Daniel) Preville; stepsons David (Paul Wharton) Bohlig and Daniel (Linda) Bohlig; grandchildren Olivia and Adam Kannas, Maxwell, Samuel and Emily Bohlig, Tyler Felia and Blake Stadler; and many nieces and nephews. A service of Christian comfort will be scheduled in the future.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
