Husband, Father Grandfather, Brother Born in 1934, a dedicated engineer and a man known all his life for his Christian faith, Edward went to join his Lord and Savior on July 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kathleen; brothers Gerald (Marsha) Stadler and Richard (Cheryl) Stadler; children Elaine (Jeff) Kannas, Philip Stadler, Frederick Stadler and Ana (Daniel) Preville; stepsons David (Paul Wharton) Bohlig and Daniel (Linda) Bohlig; grandchildren Olivia and Adam Kannas, Maxwell, Samuel and Emily Bohlig, Tyler Felia and Blake Stadler; and many nieces and nephews. A service of Christian comfort will be scheduled in the future.