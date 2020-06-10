Age 91 of Cottage Grove Passed away June 7, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Donna; parents Frank and Theresa; son-in-law Jim Mitchell; siblings Anna Petersen, Frank Weiss, Matt "Boots" Weiss and Marie Gangl. Survived by daughters Cindy Mitchell and Suzanne (Rob) Warner; grandchildren Bill (Melissa) Mitchell, Colleen (Mike) Murray, Sarah (Garrett) Lewis and Tom (Amanda) Warner; 6 great-grand children; 2 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 9-10:30 am on Sat., June 13, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676-80th Street S., Cottage Grove, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at The Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Bonita and Jen from Allina Hospice as well as the Hearth staff at Norris Square.