Age 66 — Of Roseville Passed away suddenly February 20, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Edward B. Gruening. Survived by mother, Kadi; son, Eddie (Kat); siblings, Ellen (Al) and Shelley (Don); grandsons, Dylan and Jacob; granddaughters, Natalia and Alicia; nephew, Donny (Brittany). Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, February 26 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at the church from 10 - 11 AM Tuesday. Private interment St. John's Church Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019