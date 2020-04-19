Age 83 Began life on December 11, 1936, in St Paul, MN, born to Lawrence and Helen Meath. He was one of 10 children. Ed left this world on April 3, 2020, with his wife and constant companion of 63 years, Margaret (née Loch), by his side, as he was finally released from the difficulties of his recent years. Ed attended the University of Minnesota, juggling classes, while working nights and raising the first few of what would become a very large family. Life took our family in many directions, geographically, as Dad accepted management positions in MN, WA and CA, with companies that produced watersports apparel. His last professional endeavor was as a realtor, ending in March 2003 after suffering a stroke. Dad applied himself to regaining his independence and found much fulfillment in pursuits close to home, including tending to his beloved citrus trees and continuing to organize games of skill and chance during countless holiday get-togethers. We will always hold close in our hearts the memories that are too many to mention. A few that come to mind… Dad building us kids an ice skating rink; the time he cut a maze into the tall grass of a field; him returning from work and "accidentally" spilling candy bars from his long black trench coat; all the camping/fishing trips we took; get-togethers with extended family on both Dad and Mom's sides; the incredible gardens, planted as a family project, and the hard work entailed in harvesting the eventual bounty! Dad was always a very hard worker, and he instilled this same work ethic in his eight children. We recall, on Saturday mornings, the dreaded "Rise and shine!", awakening us for chores, at an annoyingly early hour. Ed is survived by his wife, Margaret, and eight children: Bob (Tracey); Diane (Sanjoy); John (Ida); Judy (Xandra); Susan (Bryan); Bill (Tricia); Ed Jr (Amy) and Brian (Nghi). Additionally, he leaves ten grand children: Kelly, Cory, Jacob, John, Samuel, Naomi, Jaden, Keegan, Preston and Abigail. The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Grace Cuevas, whose dedicated care allowed Mom and Dad to live independently in CA for as long as possible, and Elena (Lucy) Adams, who has been their caregiver these past few years in Seattle, providing absolutely stellar care.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.