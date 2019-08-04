Home

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
Edward K. SMITH

Age 80 of Brooklyn Park Passed away August 2nd, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Louise "Dolly" Smith and mother Della Smith. Survived by children; Ken Smith, Jeff (Kristy) Smith, Cynthia (Craig) Regan, and Daniel (Sherlyn) Smith; grandchildren Louise, Rachel (Trent), Bailey, Jesse, Nicholas, Payton and Jake. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and a State Farm Insurance Agent in Robbinsdale for 38 years. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, August 8 at the Church of St. Alphonsus, 7025 Halifax Ave N,, Brooklyn Center. Visitation Weds 5-8 PM at Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway and Thursday at church one hour prior to Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to the Salvation Army. Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
