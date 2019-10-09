Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
For more information about
Edward KALAFAT
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave
St Paul, MN
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave
St Paul, MN
Edward "Ed" KALAFAT


1932 - 2019
Edward "Ed" KALAFAT Obituary
Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away October 7, 2019 at Sholom Home. Ed also known as "Big Ed" had a love for sports, boating and visiting Naples, FL. He was an active member in the Lumen Christi Church, former professional basketball player with the Minneapolis Lakers, Hall of Fame player for the U of M and captain in the U.S Army but most of all a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents Steve and Katie Kalafat and wife Judith Kalafat. Survived by sister Eileen, nieces and nephews, 3 daughters, Kelly (Skip) Maurer, Lisa Kalafat, Amy (Jeff) Pinotti, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and beloved dog Brandy. Funeral Mass will b e held at 11am Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church (2055 Bohland Ave, St Paul) with a visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lumen Christi Catholic Church, Sholom Home or United Hospital. Special thank you to the staff at Saint Paul Fire Station 19, staff and hospice team at Sholom Home and United Hospital for the loving care they provided for Ed.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
