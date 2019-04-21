Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keystone Place
14602 Finale Ave N.
Hugo, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Keystone Place
14602 Finale Ave N.
Hugo, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward BRUNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. BRUNS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward L. BRUNS Obituary
Age 85 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 17, 2019 at Keystone Place. Preceded in death by parents William and Bernice Bruns; brother Richard; sisters Dorothy Sdeaton and Betty Wubbena; and son Ronald. Survived by his wife of 64 years Rosabel (Randi); children Steven & Shari, Kathleen Bosse & Jim, Clifford & Heather, Elizabeth Okerstrom & Brian; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grand-children; and sisters Minetta Jones & Marge Freeese (Darwin). Visitation April 29th from 3:00-6:00PM with a short prayer service at 4:00, Keystone Place, 14602 Finale Ave N. Hugo MN. In lieu of flowers give to . Special thanks to the caring Staff at Keystone and Allina Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.