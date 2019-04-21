|
Age 85 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 17, 2019 at Keystone Place. Preceded in death by parents William and Bernice Bruns; brother Richard; sisters Dorothy Sdeaton and Betty Wubbena; and son Ronald. Survived by his wife of 64 years Rosabel (Randi); children Steven & Shari, Kathleen Bosse & Jim, Clifford & Heather, Elizabeth Okerstrom & Brian; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grand-children; and sisters Minetta Jones & Marge Freeese (Darwin). Visitation April 29th from 3:00-6:00PM with a short prayer service at 4:00, Keystone Place, 14602 Finale Ave N. Hugo MN. In lieu of flowers give to . Special thanks to the caring Staff at Keystone and Allina Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019