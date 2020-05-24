Edward L. SNIDARICH
Age 86, of Little Canada Formerly of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 while surrounded by his family. Ed worked for over 42 years at the former Waldorf Paper Company. He loved the outdoors; hunting, snowmobiling, camping and hiking. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Tresa (Tomsich) Snidarich; daughter, Roxanne Snidarich; son-in-law, Tim Hodson; siblings, James Snidarich and Rosemarie Kasella. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 66 years, Edith; children, Yvonne Snidarich, Ken (Teresa) Snidarich, Cammi Hodson, Denise (Jim) Schwandt; grandchildren, Becky, Emily (Christopher), Kelly, Jamie; brother, Frank Snidarich; other family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial and a life celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the National Kidney Foundation. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
