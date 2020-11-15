1/
Edward M. "Butch" FISCHER
Of Shoreview Passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Joe and Gladys Fischer, son Frank. Survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Paula; son Edward Jr. (Kathy); brothers Bob (June), Corky (Karen); sisters-in-law Peggy (Mark) Schifsky, Theresa Groschen; brothers-in-law Bob Groschen (Krista), Steve Groschen (Janice), George Groschen (Kate) and many nieces and nephews. Butch loved bowling, hunting and the outdoors. He was a retired member of the Lake Johanna Fire Dept. He will be dearly missed by all. Private interment Fort Snelling.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
