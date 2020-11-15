Of Shoreview Passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Joe and Gladys Fischer, son Frank. Survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Paula; son Edward Jr. (Kathy); brothers Bob (June), Corky (Karen); sisters-in-law Peggy (Mark) Schifsky, Theresa Groschen; brothers-in-law Bob Groschen (Krista), Steve Groschen (Janice), George Groschen (Kate) and many nieces and nephews. Butch loved bowling, hunting and the outdoors. He was a retired member of the Lake Johanna Fire Dept. He will be dearly missed by all. Private interment Fort Snelling.









