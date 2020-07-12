Age 91 Longtime resident of North Saint Paul Passed away at home on July 5, 2020. Ed was born June 30, 1929 in East Farmington, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by wife Claudette, parents Albert and Rose, sisters Elaine and Clarice, brother Rich, and daughter Teri. Survived by daughters Mary Jo, Alyse (Michael), Becky (Tom), Jennifer (Todd); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and special friend Angie. Ed devoted his life to family especially in caring for his wife Claudette. If he wasn't with family, he was working weekdays at Hamm's/ Stroh's Brewery where he was known as "Smiley." During free time Ed loved to fish, hunt, dance a foxtrot, and tell stories. Ed faithfully attended the Church of Saint Peter in North Saint Paul and practiced his Catholic faith throughout his life. In retirement, neighbors would see Ed biking and later riding his motorized scooter to socialize at senior dining. The family is forever grateful for daughter Alyse, and granddaughter Alicia for their extraordinary love and care. Ed's life mantra; "That I may be reasonably happy in this life, so that I may be supremely happy in the next life." Due to current conditions, Ed's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.









