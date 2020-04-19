Edward O. GAETKE
Of Milltown, WI, Formerly of St. Paul November 10, 1944-April 5, 2020 Ed has lost his battle with cancer. Survived by his daughters Christine (Mattees) Lorge (Joe) and Amy Mattees; 5 grandchildren; brother Terry Gaetke; sisters, Patty (Gaetke) Yechout (Gary), Donna (Gaetke) Grambow (Bob), Mary (Gaetke) Brown (Herschel); along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward O. Gaetke, Sr., Mary (Woodruff) Gaetke and brother, Peter Gaetke.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
