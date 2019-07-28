|
as he was known to his family and friends in his home town of Chicago, Illinois where he also started up a travel agency which lead him to be a tour guide in Banff Canada where he met his wife Betty. Ed enjoyed countless games of 31 with his family, along with many visits to Ramsey beach/DQ and family vacations. In his 81 years, he loved his travels around the world, anything sports related, the Arizona heat, Twinkies and donuts, took pride in his successful career at Honeywell enjoying an early retirement, his time in the seminary and his strong faith in God, died unexpectedly on July 3rd, 2019 at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Preceded in death by parents , Peter and Mary Rogozinski, wife, Elizabeth and nephew, John Lanigan. Survived by, sister Joanne Lanigan, niece, Mary Lanigan and children: Mark (Cindy) Rogers, Linda Rogers, Paul (Kim) Rogers, Brenda (Bill) Nalipinski, Laura (Charlie) Bunde, ten grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. A private family ceremony will be held. In honor of Ed and his love for animals we ask that any memorial contributions go to the Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W Dobbins Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85041 or [email protected] Thank you for everything dad. You will be missed. Family love is Forever. Love, the Gang
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019