Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward LEBENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. LEBENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward P. LEBENS Obituary
Age 67, died on February 5, 2020, of leukemia. Ed grew up in Saint Paul and graduated from Cretin High School. Initially making his living playing bass in rock bands, in his 30s he transitioned into electronic repair. During the 1990s through 2000s, Ed was sole proprietor of Northland Loudspeaker and Professional Repair in Minneapolis where he developed a reputation for the high quality of his work. Ed's other interests included motorcycles, hunting/ fishing, fireworks, reading sci-fi and detective novels and, of course, late-night jam sessions with friends. There will be an informal get together to celebrate Ed's life on Sunday, February 16th from 2:00-4:00 at the Blue Door Restaurant (Ed's old shop) at 3448 42nd Ave. S., Mpls. 55406.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -