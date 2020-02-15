|
Age 67, died on February 5, 2020, of leukemia. Ed grew up in Saint Paul and graduated from Cretin High School. Initially making his living playing bass in rock bands, in his 30s he transitioned into electronic repair. During the 1990s through 2000s, Ed was sole proprietor of Northland Loudspeaker and Professional Repair in Minneapolis where he developed a reputation for the high quality of his work. Ed's other interests included motorcycles, hunting/ fishing, fireworks, reading sci-fi and detective novels and, of course, late-night jam sessions with friends. There will be an informal get together to celebrate Ed's life on Sunday, February 16th from 2:00-4:00 at the Blue Door Restaurant (Ed's old shop) at 3448 42nd Ave. S., Mpls. 55406.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2020