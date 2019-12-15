Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St Genevieve Parish Community Center
Centerville , MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St Genevieve Parish Community Center
Centerville , MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward R. BROWN Obituary
Age 79 Of Hugo Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother passed away on December 5th after a courageous battle with health issues initiated by Lyme disease which affected his heart, kidneys and vascular system. Preceded in death by brothers, Wayne and Dick; sister, Betty Hanson. He will be greatly missed by wife of 58 years, Pat; children, Steve (Lisa), Chris (Tina) and Patrick (Tina); 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister and caregiver, Kathy Halverson; sister, Suzy Brown and dog, Checkers. A Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday, December 21st with visitation one hour prior at St Genevieve Parish Community Center, Centerville 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -