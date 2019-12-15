|
|
Age 79 Of Hugo Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother passed away on December 5th after a courageous battle with health issues initiated by Lyme disease which affected his heart, kidneys and vascular system. Preceded in death by brothers, Wayne and Dick; sister, Betty Hanson. He will be greatly missed by wife of 58 years, Pat; children, Steve (Lisa), Chris (Tina) and Patrick (Tina); 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister and caregiver, Kathy Halverson; sister, Suzy Brown and dog, Checkers. A Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday, December 21st with visitation one hour prior at St Genevieve Parish Community Center, Centerville 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019