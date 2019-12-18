|
Age 86, of Inver Grove Heights, MN 1933 – 2019, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years Barbara (Maser) and his children Gregory (Susan), Linda (Chuck) Morreale, Mark (Cindy), Lori (Scott) Olsen, Paul (Mary), Lisa (Mark) Paulson, and Pamela (Michael) Theirl. Nineteen grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Adam and Cezaria along with his siblings Anna, Joe, Bernice, Eva, Johanna, Vicky, John, Carl, and Ben. Visitation at Roberts Funeral Home 8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights, from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3535 72nd St. E., Inver Grove Heights, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Luncheon to follow. Private family interment. Memorials preferred to St. Patrick's Church. The family would like to thank the staff at the Minneapolis VA, Ecumen Hospice, and Good Samaritan Society of Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019