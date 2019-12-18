Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward GORSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. GORSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward R. GORSKI Obituary
Age 86, of Inver Grove Heights, MN 1933 – 2019, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years Barbara (Maser) and his children Gregory (Susan), Linda (Chuck) Morreale, Mark (Cindy), Lori (Scott) Olsen, Paul (Mary), Lisa (Mark) Paulson, and Pamela (Michael) Theirl. Nineteen grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Adam and Cezaria along with his siblings Anna, Joe, Bernice, Eva, Johanna, Vicky, John, Carl, and Ben. Visitation at Roberts Funeral Home 8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights, from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3535 72nd St. E., Inver Grove Heights, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Luncheon to follow. Private family interment. Memorials preferred to St. Patrick's Church. The family would like to thank the staff at the Minneapolis VA, Ecumen Hospice, and Good Samaritan Society of Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -