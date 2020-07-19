1/1
Edward V. TALEEN
Age 97 Long time St. Paul East Sider Went to join his family on July 10 and will be met by parents Edward J. and Alma Taleen, sisters Eva Cameron and Helen Sedlock, spouse Elsie Taleen. He was a kind and caring husband, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed by his children, Mary, Becky (Tony) Gebhard, Mitch (Brenda) Taleen, Bill (Jolene) Taleen & grandchildren Maddie, Gavin, Katie & Shane, nieces & nephews. He started his long life in Crosby-Ironton at a mere 2 lbs. and went on to become a member of the Greatest Generation. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Enterprise VFN 101 Night Fighter Squadron. He worked at the main Post Office in downtown St. Paul for 30 years, retired and then went to work at St. John's Hospital for another 15 years and retired again.He liked watching all sports, professional & college, but especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their activities and sports. Memorials preferred to donor's choice or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). A celebration of his life will be held on a later date. Contact hardingclassof72@yahoo.com for celebration details.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
