Edward "Eddie" WALSH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 56 Passed away June 19th, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his parents, Jack and MaryAnn Walsh; siblings, Cindy Walsh (Jeff), Colleen Zenk (Dan), Patty Wallin and Joe Walsh (Jessica); many nieces and nephews and many good friends. He was a long-term employee of Skinner's Catering. He will be forever in our hearts. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26th 2020 for immediate family and invited friends. Due to Covid 19 there will be no visitation or dinner. Face masks are required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved