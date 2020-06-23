Age 56 Passed away June 19th, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his parents, Jack and MaryAnn Walsh; siblings, Cindy Walsh (Jeff), Colleen Zenk (Dan), Patty Wallin and Joe Walsh (Jessica); many nieces and nephews and many good friends. He was a long-term employee of Skinner's Catering. He will be forever in our hearts. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26th 2020 for immediate family and invited friends. Due to Covid 19 there will be no visitation or dinner. Face masks are required.









