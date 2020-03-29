|
|
Age 74, of White Bear Township Died on March 23, 2020 A graduate of Duluth Central High School, Ed received a University of Minnesota degree in electrical engineering, and a master's in business. He was a proud member of Triangle Fraternity. He was employed for over 40 years at Unisys as a computer designer and manager. Ed is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Karl (Sara) and their newborn son, Henry (IL); sisters, Linda Joyce (MN) and Arlene (Gene) Smitke (FL); brother in law, Dennis Pfeiffer (MN). Ed was preceded in death by his father, Carl Edwin Johnson (French River, MN), and mother, Violet Joyce (Duluth); and by his sister, Carolyn Pfeiffer. Ed resided in White Bear Township, and was an avid biker, hiker and camper, with a love of nature photography. He was also a dedicated patron of Lakeshore Players Community Theatre, and a founder and leader at Pilgrim House Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Arden Hills. Ed will be sorely missed by many family and close friends. Ed counted his family and many good friends as life's richest blessing. Ed is remembered by those who love him for his warmth and humor. Memorials preferred to Pilgrim House UUA Fellowship, Arden Hills, or to www.savetheboundarywaters.org. A memorial service is TBD. In the meantime, cards and letters may be sent to BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, 55127 to be forwarded to Ed's family. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020