Age 74, formerly of Wyoming, MN Went home to his Lord May 17, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife Jean; parents, Edwin and Dorothy Lund; and sister, Susan Brunke. Survived by his daughter, Pam (Andy) Wright; son, Ed Jr. (Sheryl) Lund; grandchildren, Stuart, Elsa, Greta, Haydn, Ethan, Layne and Norah. Mr. Ed, as he was called, was known for his loving acts of service to everyone he met. If something needed fixing, he jumped in to help! He and his wife faithfully served in their church for many years, ministering to youth and children. His legacy of faith and service will live on forever. Private services were held. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725