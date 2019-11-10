Home

Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwin H. SCHINDELDECKER

Edwin H. SCHINDELDECKER Obituary
On November 5, 2019 Age 100, of Inver Grove Heights Survived by loving wife of 66 years Gladys; children Lawrence (Nancy), Mary Jo (Roger) Schweigert; grand children Jamie (Joshua) Menier, Tracy Schindeldecker (Robert); great-grandchildren Alexander & Dominic. Edwin was a World War II Veteran. Visitation Monday, November 11th, 3:00-7:00 pm at Kandt & Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to Southview Acres Health Care Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
