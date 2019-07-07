Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wakefield Park Community Bldg.
1860 Hazelwood St.
Maplewood, MN
Age 85 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 18, 2019. Survived by loving wife, Edna; son, Mike Miller; daughter, Linda Wojcik (Mike Evgen); grandchildren, Nickolas and Jenel Wojcik; brothers Robert and George Miller, and Jim Christianson. Ed was the ultimate optimist and believed anything was possible if he put his mind to it. He spread that philosophy to all he met. Some of his successes and passions included: Sergeant at Lino Lakes Correctional Facility; Certified Clock Repairman; MN Weightlifting Hall of Fame Inductee; Musician with local country bands (pedal steel and lead guitar, fiddle, harmonica) and teaching guitar and Blackjack. Most importantly, Ed was proud of his family and the life he had lived. A Celebration of Life will be held July 12th from 1 PM to 3 PM at Wakefield Park Community Bldg., 1860 Hazelwood St., Maplewood. Take Hwy 36 to English St. (South), go straight at roundabout, turn East on Ripley Ave., continue on Ripley until you reach the Wakefield Park Bldg.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
