Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin BACKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin M. BACKIE


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin M. BACKIE Obituary
1931 — 2020 Retired St. Paul Public School Special Education Teacher and a foster parent for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Edwin and Mae Backie; sisters, Barbara Kleinsasser and Grace Goranson. Ed is survived by his sweetheart, Lucille Smith; sister, Ruth Thiele; nephews, Jeffery (Karen) Kleinsasser, Bret (Mayra Gomez) Thiele, Troy Thiele, Dean (Amy Schindeldecker) Thiele; grandniece, Jennifer (Mark) Beckman; grandnephews, Christopher Vorhies and Jade Thiele; grandson, Bryan (Sam) Wilhelm; beloved feline friend, Kat. Due to the current public health situation a celebration of Uncle Ed's life will take place in the summer. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -