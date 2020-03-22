|
1931 — 2020 Retired St. Paul Public School Special Education Teacher and a foster parent for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Edwin and Mae Backie; sisters, Barbara Kleinsasser and Grace Goranson. Ed is survived by his sweetheart, Lucille Smith; sister, Ruth Thiele; nephews, Jeffery (Karen) Kleinsasser, Bret (Mayra Gomez) Thiele, Troy Thiele, Dean (Amy Schindeldecker) Thiele; grandniece, Jennifer (Mark) Beckman; grandnephews, Christopher Vorhies and Jade Thiele; grandson, Bryan (Sam) Wilhelm; beloved feline friend, Kat. Due to the current public health situation a celebration of Uncle Ed's life will take place in the summer. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020