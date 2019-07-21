|
|
Age 83, of Maplewood, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019 . Edwin received Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force. Edwin worked at the Minnesota Historical Society as a Micro Photographer to preserve old Archives (1849-1967) of St. Paul Newspapers. Retired from 3M Company Mail Service Dept. after 33 years. Edwin is survived by his life partner, of 60 years, Eileen (Holm) Carter, also son Timothy Carter and daughters, Gayle (Steve Kenow) and Carol (Kenneth Wilhelm), seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters. Memorial service will be held at New Beginnings Assembly of God church (1510 Payne Ave., St. Paul) on Saturday, July 27th. 10AM visitation, 11AM service, with fellowship luncheon to follow. Inurnment pending. Special thanks to Allina Hospice-Ebenezer Care Center-Crescent Tide Cremation Services.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019