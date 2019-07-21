Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Maynard CARTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Maynard CARTER Obituary
Age 83, of Maplewood, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019 . Edwin received Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force. Edwin worked at the Minnesota Historical Society as a Micro Photographer to preserve old Archives (1849-1967) of St. Paul Newspapers. Retired from 3M Company Mail Service Dept. after 33 years. Edwin is survived by his life partner, of 60 years, Eileen (Holm) Carter, also son Timothy Carter and daughters, Gayle (Steve Kenow) and Carol (Kenneth Wilhelm), seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters. Memorial service will be held at New Beginnings Assembly of God church (1510 Payne Ave., St. Paul) on Saturday, July 27th. 10AM visitation, 11AM service, with fellowship luncheon to follow. Inurnment pending. Special thanks to Allina Hospice-Ebenezer Care Center-Crescent Tide Cremation Services.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.