Age 61 - Of Shoreview Embraced by Jesus' arms, Ed entered the kingdom of God on June 28, 2020. His generosity to others leaves an inspiring legacy. He prioritized his faith, family and friends, and loved more than anything to spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Ed enjoyed making people feel cared for, and did this by cooking them meals and bringing them laughter. His gourmet talents in the kitchen truly brought people together. Ed graduated from the College of St. Thomas and had a successful 32 year career in 3M Automotive Aftermarket, where he received many awards and recognitions. After retirement, Ed founded and owned Papa Ed's Meatballs, Marinara & Salsa, LLC. He also became an educator and proctor and enjoyed teaching food safety classes. Preceded in death by wife, Joan; and parents, Dr. Alphonse and Beverly Welter. Ed will lovingly and forever be remembered by his wife, Kari; children, Nicholas (Crystal) Welter, Elizabeth (Eric) Zizza, Kristine (Jimmy) Thayer and Michael (Alyse) Welter; stepdaughters, Jennifer (Ben) Olsen and Jodi (Grant) Bostrom. Loved beyond words by 14 grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Mark) Nichols, Diane (Keith) Reich, Therese (Ed) Neeley and Ann (Scott) Windrum; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, July 10 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Friday. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held following the interment service. In keeping with Ed's loving and generous spirit, it was Ed's decision to donate life so others may live. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to LifeSource through their website at life-source.org/giving/make-a-gift
