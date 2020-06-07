Egon C. (Carl) LANDMESSER
Age 85, formerly of Eagan Passed away May 30, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Preceded in death by first wife and love of his life Judy, twin children and brother, Ralph Landmesser. Survived by daughter, Heidi (Kevin) Hartman, their daughters, Jordan and Grace; sons, Michael and Steven (Nancy), their son, Jacob; sister, Karin (Ken) Kenney; spouse Edna; extended family and friends. Funeral Service 1:30 PM Tuesday, June 9th (visitation 12:30-1:30PM) at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Interment Hillside Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
