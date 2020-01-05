Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Age 93 of Roseville Passed away on 1-1-2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul, parents, Alfred and Esther Berger; twin sister, Elaine; sisters Rosemary, Dorothy and Louise; brothers Bernard and Clarence. Survived by daughters, Darlene, Denise and Therese; son, Patrick; brothers, George and Leo, many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Friday 12 NOON at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave. Visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
