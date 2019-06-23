Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
380 E. Little Canada Road
Little Canada, MN
View Map
Age 92 Passed away June 21, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Norbert; and son, Ron. Survived by daughters, Sandy Olson (Craig) and JoAnn McDonnell; grandchildren, Dan (Kelley) Olson, Lisa (Paul) Ruedy, and Amy Betz; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Dylan, Lily, Andi and Brady. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, June 27 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Road, Little Canada. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FU- NERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. at County Rd B, from 5-7 PM Wednesday, and at the church from 10-11 AM Thurs. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
