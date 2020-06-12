Eileen GARELICK

Beloved and loving Wife, Mom, Grandma and Aunt. Eileen passed away peacefully at home on June 9th just one month shy of her 96th birthday. Preceded in death by parents, Anne and Jack Fremland; husband, Joe of 63 years; son, Johnny; and sister, Rita Serlin. Survived by sons, David (Sharon), Rick (Cinda); and granddaughters, Sonja (Bryan) and Nicole (Greg). Devoted to her cherished family, friends and community, Eileen was a past President of the local Hadassah chapter and past President of the Temple of Aaron Sisterhood. She was a walking encyclopedia of family and community connections and histories. If Eileen cared for you, you felt it, and your children and grandchildren felt it too. Ever young at heart, her love for children was reflected when young kids asked her to dance at special events. She loved dancing, swing era music, plays, movies and the Minnesota Twins. Hummingbirds and flowers thrilled her. Eileen knew more recipes than most cookbook authors; her consummate cooking and baking skills were renowned. She set a beautiful table and hosted an open, warm and welcoming home. She had a quick sense of humor, superb taste and style. Always active and independent, Eileen managed every detail of her household, drove until recently and traveled to New York City and Mexico City these past few years for festive occasions. A force of nature who loved life, Eileen inspired many and will be missed enormously. A private service has already been held. Memorials are preferred to Sholom Home East. A celebration of Eileen's life will be held when health conditions permit. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.