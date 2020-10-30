Age 84, of Hastings Died peacefully October 27, 2020 Survived by children children, Kathy (Todd) Betterley, Bruce (Lisa) Schlosser & David Schlosser (Rachele Gunter); 9 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren with another due in April; & by many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. TODAY Fri. (10/30) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 West 15th St., Hastings. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Lupus Foundation, American Heart Association
, or to the donor's choice in memory of Eileen. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
651-437-9419