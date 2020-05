Age 97 Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 Her kindness and graciousness will remain in the hearts of many. Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grand mother, Sister and Sister-in-Law. Preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Clifford; and son-in-law, Robert Witte. Survived by her son, Jerry Paquin; daughters, Mary Paquin, Lucy Witte, Sue Paquin; brother, Daniel (Carol) Forby, and sister-in-law, Yvonne Martell. Special thanks to Tutu and Shanda for the wonderful and loving care they provided at the care center, and to the Optage Hospice Team — they will forever be appreciated. A private mass will be held at a later time. Memorials can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor at littlesistersofthepoor.weshare online.org