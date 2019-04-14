Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Age 97, Born August 22, 1921 to John and Stella Foster in Havre, Montana, passed away April 9, 2019; attended St. Patrick's Grade School and Washington High, then graduated from School of Cosmetology in 1941. Preceded in death by son, John Hanley; grandson, Aaron Drews. She is survived by husband, of 73 wonderful years, Robert Hanley; children, Joan (Bruce) Filson, Colleen Robinson, Bob (Dee) Hanley, Mary Hanley, Sue (Nick) Wahlgren; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother, Ray Foster; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Church of St. Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
