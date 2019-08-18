|
Age 41 of North St. Paul Passed away in her sleep on August 11, 2019. Eileen was a 1996 graduate of Irondale Senior High School, New Brighton, MN. She graduated in 1998 from the U.S. Air Force Air Traffic Control Academy at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS, and served as an Air Traffic Controller at Eglin AFB and Duke Field, FL. Eileen served in the MN Army National Guard, River Falls, MN, as an Air Traffic Controller and Recruiter 2004–2008. After completing her military service, Eileen graduated from the High Tech Institute in St. Louis Park, MN in 2009, and had been working as a Pharmacy Technician for the past ten years. Preceded in death by grand-parents, Clarence and Lois Nelson and Jerome and Eileen Ruffenach and uncles: Douglas Nelson, David Juul and Michael Spath. Survived by loving parents, David A. and Molly R. Nelson; brother, Dillon Nelson; aunts; uncles and many friends. Eileen will be laid to rest with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Family and friends are asked to gather at 10:15AM, Gate 2, Assembly Area #4. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Fisher House Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019