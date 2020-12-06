1/1
Eileen M. (Schouveller) SCHMITZ
Age 78, of Shoreview on December 3, 2020 Graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School Class of 1960, retiree of MN Pollution Control Agency. Preceded in death by husband Larry; parents Leo & Edith Schouveller. Survived by brother Dennis Schouveller Sr., daughters Kathy (Tim) Shusta, Julie (Ken) Schultz; son Tim (Becky) Schmitz; grandchildren Phillip, Beth, Morgan (Noah) and Hannah; many nieces, nephews & friends. Memorials preferred. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 14th 11 AM at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3595 Victoria St. N. Shoreview. Private inurnment Fort Snelling National Cemetery following mass.





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
DEC
14
Inurnment
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
Met Your Mom a few times and dined at Your House, while working with your Dad beginning in 77'. A Very Nice Lady. Cherish the Memries.
Dan Lynch
Acquaintance
