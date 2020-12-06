Age 78, of Shoreview on December 3, 2020 Graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School Class of 1960, retiree of MN Pollution Control Agency. Preceded in death by husband Larry; parents Leo & Edith Schouveller. Survived by brother Dennis Schouveller Sr., daughters Kathy (Tim) Shusta, Julie (Ken) Schultz; son Tim (Becky) Schmitz; grandchildren Phillip, Beth, Morgan (Noah) and Hannah; many nieces, nephews & friends. Memorials preferred. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 14th 11 AM at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3595 Victoria St. N. Shoreview. Private inurnment Fort Snelling National Cemetery following mass.