Beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend, Eileen passed away on December 7, 2019 with her daughter, Regina, by her side. Born on January 14, 1955, Eileen found joy in her life every day, even with the challenge of living with multiple sclerosis for over 25 years. Preceded in death by her father, Donald Duffy, Eileen is survived by her mother, Nancy Duffy, siblings Donna Duffy (Tim Hecei), Karen Brocker (Kyle), Maureen Duffy, John Duffy (Patricia), Patricia Kramer, (Jim), Doreen Duffy, daughter Regina Hollibush (Shawn) grandchildren Jax, Sienna and Quinn, nieces and nephews, Brenda Sullins (Sean), Caitlin Duffy, Michelle Duffy, Nathan Kramer and Adam Duffy. A memorial service was held on December 14, 2019 at Waverly Gardens in North Oaks, MN. A celebration of life will be held in Saugutuck, Michigan in July, 2020. Donations in Eileen's name may be made to White Bear Lake Library, Open Arms of MN, or the MS Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020